Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Rachin Ravindra described his first test in two years as batting bliss. And that was just his time at the non-striker’s end.

The breakout star from last year’s World Cup carried that red-hot run into the whites on Sunday, adding another century to his burgeoning collection on day one of the first test against South Africa.

But after five hours in the afternoon sun and 10 minutes in an ice bath, reflecting on his own unbeaten 118 did little to raise the temperature. Instead, Ravindra was animated by the player who had spent the day standing 17 metres away.

For Kane Williamson, a knock of 112 not out was nothing new; test century No 30 broke a tie with Don Bradman, carrying the Black Caps from 39-2 to 258-2 at stumps.

For Ravindra, however, the innings represented a years-long dream, rendering his own maiden ton almost an afterthought.

Andrew Alderson: Why Bay Oval contest marks pivotal moment in test history

“It’s very special,” said the 24-year-old. “Being able to share the crease with someone I’ve idolised is a full-circle, pinch-myself moment.

“Seeing him going about his business, the timing, the calmness, the positions he gets himself into is batting bliss.

“Being a lover of cricket and New Zealand cricket, seeing the way he’s compiled his 30 test hundreds is absolutely unbelievable.”

That same assessment applies to Ravindra’s rise. At the ODI World Cup, boasting no international record of note, he smacked centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan, crowned ICC emerging cricketer of the year.

But that record was obsolete on Sunday, replaced by one that read 73 runs in three tests, a high score of 18.

Scrapping to surpass that figure on an unhelpful pitch, Ravindra needed a substitute for his instinctive game. Fortunately, a model example was near.

“The way I bat is natural,” the No 4 said. “If it’s there, I’ll hit it; if it’s not, I’ll leave or defend it. On that surface I had to be a little bit more selective on what balls I was choosing to score off.

Rachin Ravindra celebrates his century against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

“Kane was providing me with the perfect template on how to do it at the other end. So being able to lean on him throughout the partnership was great.

“Being able to connect with each other and ensure we were holding each other accountable in terms of our positions and how straight we were looking to play the ball, Kane’s the perfect example.”

The 97-test master sets a benchmark in many areas, according to Ravindra, not least how he has returned from a series of injuries as “almost a better cricketer”.

The junior partner in an unbroken 219-run stand sounded awed by Williamson’s drive in his 14th year of international cricket, a work ethic Ravindra hoped to emulate as his own influence increased across formats.

“I’ve always loved one-day cricket, because I played a lot of it growing up and it tests you all sorts of ways, through your patience and accumulation or big-hitting and ability to put pressure on the bowler.

“But test cricket is the pinnacle at this point. Watching a lot of it growing up and seeing how special it feels to have a win after a hard-fought five days is pretty hard to match.”

That feeling, even at this early juncture, in within reach. No banners will be raised for beating a second-string South Africa, but Ravindra will remember this match for what happened when he met Williamson after reaching three figures.

“He said, ‘Congratulations, mate, you’re unbelievable’. And it’s like, ‘Man. No, Kane, you are. Seriously’. It’s always special receiving those things from a guy who’s one of the best batters in the world.”