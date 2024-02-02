Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

When Kane Williamson reflects on his most memorable times in cricket, the scene is always the same: Wearing the whites, with his teammates, drained from five days of toil.

The outcome of a match is almost immaterial to those moments, the veteran batter says, which means one way or another Williamson will soon have another enduring memory in the bank.

In the next couple of weeks, he will either be part of the first New Zealand team to beat South Africa in a test series or on the wrong side of the latest stunning result in the longest form.

The opening match of a two-test series between the Black Caps and the Proteas starts on Sunday at Bay Oval, where Williamson and his teammates will begin their quest for history – and bid to avoid ignominy.

With South Africa having sent on tour a severely weakened side, a momentous series triumph could feel hollow, even after 16 unsuccessful attempts across a century of competition. But the events of the past week reiterated for Williamson a couple of things.

First, as a similarly understrength West Indies illustrated against Australia in Brisbane, shocking upsets are exceedingly possible. And second, as England’s famous victory over India in Hyderabad showed, tests are best.

“Did you feel it over the last week?” Williamson said when asked about the romance of red-ball cricket. “Two incredible games that were great advertisements for the sport. It captured all cricket lovers, which is why test cricket is so special.”

Williamson pointed out that equivalent results in shorter forms leave no such mark on the collective imagination. Twenty20 cricket attracts new fans and pays the bills – as South Africa’s compromised selection has shown – but will never replicate what the players feel as the sun sets on the final afternoon of a fiercely fought contest.

“Five days where you go toe-to-toe and the game can go in any direction, you get to the last day and all three results are a real chance, they are incredibly memorable,” Williamson said.

“I think back to my time representing New Zealand and certainly the most memorable times are when you’ve come together as a group after a game – not always winning them but you know you’ve given each other everything.

Kane Williamson led the Black Caps past Sri Lanka last year. Photo / Photosport

“We all love the different formats and what they do for the game, but the tradition and history that surrounds test cricket, players my age grew up watching test cricket and that was without a doubt the pinnacle of the game.

“That still is strong and in the forefront of our minds, and we can only hope the cricket being played in recent times – and moving forward with the test championship – continues to fight to head in the right direction.”

It can increasingly seem to be a losing battle. With their domestic T20 league assuming precedence, the Proteas’ 14-man squad boasts a combined 51 test caps, while captain Neil Brand has never played an international.

But Williamson remained wary of a traditionally formidable opposition and hoped the series could near the heights of last summer, when stirring victories over England and Sri Lanka offered a vivid taste of what test cricket can provide.

“We’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a tough contest, they’re all very good players, and we just want to bring the focus back to our cricket,” said the former skipper, now recovered from a hamstring strain suffered last month.

“We love [test cricket], we love playing it, and we can only hope that through the games we’ve played and some of the moments we’ve had that it does continue to grow that romance you feel so deeply. It’s certainly a format that is dear to our hearts.”

