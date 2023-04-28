Will Young has scored consecutive half-centuries in ODIs. Photo / photosport.nz

Will Young raised his hand before Daryl Mitchell raised his bat but the rest of the Black Caps were overpowered by Pakistan in yesterday’s first ODI.

New Zealand fell to a five-wicket defeat to begin the five-match series in Rawalpindi, as the efforts of the top-order duo were squandered by their teammates.

After Young and Mitchell put on 102 for the second wicket – the former pressing his World Cup case and the latter cracking his second ODI century – the Black Caps were unable to capitalise on the platform offered by the pair.

Restricted to 288-7 while collecting only 66 runs from the final 10 overs, the tourists’ bowlers were then helpless to prevent Pakistan reaching their target with nine balls to spare, paced by a rapid ton from opener Fakhar Zaman.

Still missing a host of frontline players on IPL duty, the result will hardly sting a side who earlier in the week did well to square the T20 series. But it did represent a missed opportunity to beat a first-choice Pakistan in their own conditions, given the way the match began.

Young headed to Pakistan as a strong candidate to assume the injured Kane Williamson’s No 3 spot at the World Cup. But after an underwhelming T20 series was followed by the outstanding Mark Chapman being added to the ODI squad, a reminder of his talents in the 50-over format was needed.

Once again, Young displayed impeccable timing both with the bat and in a wider context. After scoring an unbeaten 86 to beat Sri Lanka in his last ODI in Hamilton – the night before Williamson suffered his ACL injury – Young matched that score from 78 balls while opening the innings in Rawalpindi.

It was the 30-year-old’s first time atop the order and, with his side asked to bat, he defied an imposing Pakistan pace attack in tricky conditions to put the Black Caps on top. Mitchell came to the crease when Chad Bowes was dismissed in the 10th over and was impressed with what he saw.

“Will Young’s innings was special,” Mitchell said. “The tempo that he set at the start of the innings, to come out and play like he did and put them under pressure was very special.

“I always like batting with Youngy, he’s a good man off the field and he’s a fierce competitor on it, so I always enjoy it.”

Mitchell was made to go it alone when Young holed out in the 27th over but, with the score on 150-2 and Tom Latham heading to the middle, the Black Caps appeared poised to set their hosts a tough target.

The skipper, however, was scratchy while scoring 20 from 36 balls before being trapped in front by a full toss, and Chapman couldn’t repeat his T20 heroics in falling for 15. Henry Nicholls – another option to be included in lieu of Williamson – finished unbeaten on 20 as the tourists stumbled to the finish line.

“Batting first on that pitch, to get up to that 290 mark was probably par,” Mitchell said. “You always want more runs, especially when you lose a game, but Pakistan have some world-class bowlers which they showed at the end with their death bowling.

“We’ve played them a number of times but coming over here is a totally different challenge for us as Kiwis compared to what we’re used to at home, in terms of the reverse swing and the lower wickets.”

Mitchell showed his capability to cope with both elements in posting a new high score of 113 from 115 balls, the 31-year-old also shaking off a shaky T20 series to display some of the test form he enjoyed this summer.

“I just love playing for my country,” he said. “It’s always nice to do that in international cricket against world-class players, but I’m just really proud to wear the silver fern and to try to get us in positions to win games of cricket. That’s what my job is.”