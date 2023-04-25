Mark Chapman in action. Photo / AP

Red-hot batsman Mark Chapman has been added to the Black Caps’ ODI squad for the five-game series against Pakistan.

After initially missing out on the ODI squad, Chapman played his way into selection after impressive performances in the Black Caps’ drawn Twenty20 series against Pakistan, culminating in his maiden century in the series-levelling fifth and final clash on Tuesday morning.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said Chapman’s performances throughout the T20 series were extremely compelling.

“The way Mark’s played against one of the best T20 bowling attacks in the world has been nothing short of outstanding.

“His match-winning knock in the fifth and deciding match was particularly special and we’re happy to have someone in such strong form added to our ODI squad.”

Chapman’s 290 runs was the most by any player in a five-game T20I series.

The 28-year-old, who was named player of the series, said he was happy to see his hard work pay off.

“I had to check back into my room because I already paid my bill and checked out. I sort of had my suitcases at the ground ready to go and brought them back to the hotel and started unpacking when I got back,” he said of his late call-up to the ODI squad.

“Pretty thankful that they’re keeping me on ... I feel like I’ve been chipping away in the background over the last couple of years and a few months. I guess it’s nice to see some reward for some hard work.”

The Black Caps tour party will expand to 16 with the addition of Chapman and new arrivals Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls, while T20 squad member Dane Cleaver is returning home to New Zealand as planned.

The first of the Black Caps’ five-game ODI series against Pakistan starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday.