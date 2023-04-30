Daryl Mitchell scored a second successive ton against Pakistan. Photo / AP

Skipper Tom Latham could only tip his black cap after seeing his side dispatched by a stunning innings from Fakhar Zaman.

The Pakistan opener smashed an unbeaten 180 from 144 balls as the hosts handily chased what had appeared a challenging target to beat New Zealand in this morning’s second ODI.

After Daryl Mitchell scored his second century of the series to help the Black Caps reach 336-5 in Rawalpindi, Zaman matched that feat as Pakistan completed their chase with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare.

The marked Pakistan’s second-highest successful ODI chase and left the tourists to rue twice dropping Zaman shortly after he had reached 50.

But Latham assigned no blame to Chad Bowes or Mark Chapman, with the former spilling a tough diving chance before the latter grassed a simple one at square leg.

Instead, the captain was fulsome in his praise for an opponent coming off another match-winning innings of 117 in the first ODI.

“When someone ends up 180 not out chasing a score of just under 340, I think you have to take your hats off,” Latham said. “The way he played was outstanding. We weren’t able to build enough pressure through those middle stages, but sometimes you just have to say well played.”

Similar compliments were issued to Mitchell as he became the fifth Black Cap to post consecutive centuries, following Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor and Mark Greatbatch.

Mitchell, batting at No 3 for the first time in ODIs, set a new high score for the second time in three days, compiling 129 from 119 while joining Latham in a 183-run stand.

With the injured Williamson almost certain to miss this year’s World Cup, Latham suggested Mitchell had given the selectors something to ponder.

“The way Daryl’s gone about things — not just the runs — over the last couple of games has been fantastic,” the skipper said. “He’s played many different roles throughout the side and that’s the beauty of Daryl — he’s willing to do whatever role’s required of him.

“He’s played fantastically well at that No 3 position, and with the situation we’re in with Kane potentially not being available, it’s about trying to find what might work for this team.

“We’ve got three games left before the World Cup squad will be announced, so it’s about trying to cover all bases.”

Mitchell came to the crease after Will Young — another contender to assume Williamson’s role — fell for 19. Bowes notched his first ODI half-century before being dismissed for a run-a-ball 51, bringing Latham to the middle.

By the time he departed, feathering an edge behind on 98, New Zealand looked in charge. But on a pitch offering little for the bowlers, Zaman wrested away control with an innings that featured 17 fours and six sixes.

He particularly feasted on spinners Ish Sodhi (1-79) and Rachin Ravindra (0-75), aided ably by Babar Azam (65 off 66) and Mohammad Rizwan (54 off 41).

“We just weren’t able to create enough chances,” Latham said. “We had a couple of dropped catches but that’s cricket — things like that happen.

“We weren’t able to create pressure through the middle. We managed to get the run rate up to seven-and-a-half, but it didn’t stay there very long.”

The teams will now head to Karachi for the third ODI where the Black Caps, having secured a 2-2 split in the T20s, will attempt to save the series.

“We definitely believe we can get back into this series,” Latham said. “The way we’ve been going about things has been great the last couple of games, we just need to touch on a few things with the ball.”