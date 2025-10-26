Live updates of the first One-Day International between the Black Caps and England, from Bay Oval.

Williamson to make Black Caps return in England ODIs

Kane Williamson will make his Black Caps return as early as next weekend, after being named in New Zealand’s 14-man squad to face England in three One-Day Internationals.

Williamson, 35, hasn’t played for New Zealand in any format since the Black Caps’ Champions Trophy final defeat to India and has instead spent the winter playing franchise cricket in England.

But after missing the three Twenty20 Internationals against Brendon McCullum’s England with what coach Rob Walter described as a “minor medical issue”, Williamson has been selected for the 50-over format.

Under the terms of his New Zealand Cricket casual playing agreement, Williamson must make himself available for a certain number of series leading into next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, if he’s to be selected.

And while his absence against England in the shortest format gives others the chance to impress, Williamson’s return for the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) will see him link up with Walter for the first time.

“We all know what Kane means to the Black Caps,” Walter said. “To have his skill, experience and leadership back in the group is fantastic.”

Williamson has already played eight ODIs so far in 2025 and scored 425 runs at an average of over 60, with two centuries and two fifties.

That goes alongside his career record of 173 ODIs, in which Williamson has scored 7235 runs at an average of just under 50, with 15 centuries. Only Ross Taylor, Stephen Fleming and Martin Guptill have scored more runs than Williamson.

Williamson’s return is complemented by Tom Latham and Will Young, who take the places of Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert and Bevon Jacobs. Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell are all retained from the T20 squad to complete the batting unit.

Elsewhere, bowling allrounder Nathan Smith also returns to the squad, after picking up an abdominal injury against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Since his debut at the end of 2024, Smith has played 10 ODIs for 12 wickets at an average of just under 36.

Zak Foulkes also returns to the ODI squad and has the chance to effectively debut again, after his first cap saw a washout against Sri Lanka after 21 overs in Pallekelle, where he didn’t bat, bowl or field.

Foulkes and Smith join Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson as the seam bowlers, while captain Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell are the spin options.

The Black Caps’ ODI series against England begins on Sunday October 26 in Tauranga, before game two in Hamilton on October 29, with the finale on November 1 in Wellington.

Black Caps ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.