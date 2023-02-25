Tom Blundell in action. Photo / Photosport

All the cricket action from day three of the second test between the Black Caps and England.

Day two match report:

The Black Caps will begin against England tomorrow with the inglorious aim of avoiding a 2-0 series sweep inside seven days of cricket.

When the rain ended their misery at the Basin Reserve, New Zealand had staggered to 138-7 on day two of the second test, trailing by 297 runs after England had declared on 435-8.

Unlike last week, the home side couldn’t employ the excuse of being made to bat under lights. This time, at their favoured venue, one they were desperate to visit following their first-test collapse, the batsmen were once more found woefully deficient.

The struggling top order could have almost been forgiven for giving three wickets to James Anderson - the 40-year-old this week rose to the top of the test bowling world rankings.

There was no forgiving some of the shot selection, though, as journeyman spinner Jack Leach snared three scalps on a pitch grown for seamers.

The Black Caps will now focus on avoiding the follow on, a dire proposition when they must win to avoid a first series defeat at home in six years. Such an outcome would hardly be undeserved.

At a glance, the hosts began day two effectively, taking five wickets inside the first session. On closer inspection, the tourists were always dictating terms.

As in the first test, England were again targeting quick runs and an early declaration, damage be damned. And that’s exactly what they got, scoring 120 at a rate of 5.41 as Joe Root pressed the pace following the departure of Harry Brook.

The pair had taken their partnership to 302 - the fifth-highest at the Basin and England’s third-best for the fourth wicket - when Brook hammered a drive at Henry and saw the bowler snaffle a tumbling one-handed catch.

That brought to the crease Ben Stokes, who soon confirmed England’s intentions. The skipper immediately moved about in the crease and down the track, surely leaving Root unimpressed by one failed lap attempt before ending a short and eventful stay with a crude hack off Neil Wagner.

Michael Bracewell had Ben Foakes stumped for a duck, though that dismissal owed more to the batsman losing his feet, and a couple of overs later trapped Stuart Broad plumb.

Ollie Robinson then became Henry’s fourth scalp, leaving the seamer in a race against Root if he wished to complete a second test five-wicket bag.

It was won by the Englishman, who surpassed 150 for the 14th time in tests, scoring 52 from 42 to help his side sprint to their desired declaration.

That gave England 35 minutes to bowl at the Black Caps before lunch. It proved more than enough time for Anderson.

Not that the veteran knew too much about his first wicket; Anderson had no interest when Devon Conway played and appeared to miss. But those behind the stumps were quietly confident of a faint noise, and a review duly found a small spike on UltraEdge.

Conway’s three-ball duck continued his ambivalent form. Omitting an unbeaten 18 from a brief chase in Pakistan, the opener has scored either at least 77 or fewer than three in his last six test innings.

Kane Williamson’s poor series extended to an abysmal waft well outside off, giving Anderson a second scalp with 10 minutes to lunch. And following the break, New Zealand’s ploy to play an extra batsman hit a snag when Will Young was undone by Anderson’s exemplary line to depart for two.

That left the Black Caps on 21-3, the same score as England on the opening morning of the match. There would be no 300-run partnership for the hosts.

There was one briefly encouraging stand between Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, emphasis on the ‘brief’.

Nicholls initially played with a freedom that had recently been lacking, collecting three quick boundaries. But New Zealand’s lack of application was exemplified by what happened next.

Latham was shaking his head as third umpire Aleem Dar declined his review after a low Leach delivery had clipped him somewhere between glove and armband. The batter and umpires disagreed on the point of contact, but Latham alone was responsible for missing an ill-judged reverse sweep.

Nicholls, clearly liking what he had seen from his erstwhile partner, soon fell from the same shot, a top edge flying into his arm and rebounding to Ollie Pope for a sharp catch.

Then, on the final ball before a chance to regroup at tea, Daryl Mitchell’s defensive prod was snagged smartly by Pope at silly point. Silly? Yes. A point was hard to find, however.

Starting the third session on 96-6, Bracewell produced a second insipid dismissal in as many innings, chipping harmlessly to Broad on his follow through.

A few blows from Tim Southee and a merciful rain delay at least provided the locals a couple of reasons to cheer. Heading home must feel like victory after a day like this.