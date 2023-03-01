Black Caps captain Tim Southee talks to his team in a huddle. Photo / Photosport

Kris Shannon assesses the performance of the 13 players used by the Black Caps in their drawn series against England.

Tom Latham - 7

The opener averaged 33.5 across the series but that figure could have been higher. Not alone in struggling under the Bay Oval spotlight during the day-night test, Latham was twice unlucky to be dismissed while on 35 and 83 at the Basin Reserve, with both DRS decisions on the borderline. Despite the misfortune, his 149-run partnership with Devon Conway in the second innings was identified by Tim Southee as the turning point in a twisting test.

Devon Conway - 7

Conway began the series well, notching 77 in the only positive knock played by a top-order batsman in the first test. He then fell cheaply in consecutive innings, bowled by Stuart Broad and feathering an edge off James Anderson, before finishing with a battling 61 in that crucial opening stand. It was mere continuation of Conway’s feast-or-famine form in the whites, scoring either at least a half-century or fewer than three in his last seven completed innings.

Kane Williamson - 8

Three successive failures left the former captain enduring a series to forget against the man he replaced in that role. But Brendon McCullum - along with anyone who’s watched cricket before - would not have been at all shocked by what happened next. With the Black Caps’ only route back into the second test resting in Williamson’s capable hands, the 32-year-old predictably flourished with that responsibility, compiling a classy 26th test century. New Zealand’s new highest test runscorer looks likely to build a significant lead.

Will Young - 2

The Black Caps sacrificed a bowler to include Young in the second test and it almost cost them, left a little light on options in both innings. His inclusion might have been a trade worth making had Young produced anything with the bat, but scores of two and eight represented a meek effort. No contribution of note in the field, he at least would have enjoyed the match as much as the rest of the spectators.

Henry Nicholls - 5

Twice snicked out under lights at Mount Maunganui, Nicholls was better with the bat in Wellington, though his series average of 17.5 was worse than Southee or Neil Wagner. The No 5 played with what had recently been a rare amount of fluidity in the first innings, then displayed the requisite patience in the second, forming a decent stand with Williamson to build on the work of the openers. He will retain his place against Sri Lanka, with Young’s efforts hardly hurting Nicholls’ cause.

Daryl Mitchell - 7

Mitchell managed the Black Caps’ second-best average in the series - and his career mark now stands at a lofty 53 from 16 tests. His first half-century showed character as the rest of the batsmen crumbled, while the second was occasionally spectacular in assuming the aggressor role to support Williamson. He bowled only nine overs across the series and was carted for 61 runs, as yet unable to provide the balance to the side offered by part-time-seam predecessor Colin de Grandhomme.

Tom Blundell celebrates running out Harry Brook. Photo / photosport.nz

Tom Blundell - 9

The wicketkeeper’s incredible 12 months with the bat continued in leading New Zealand with an average of 66.75, highlighted by a first-test century that pulled his side close to parity in the first innings. His work with the gloves was exemplary throughout, exemplified by standing up to the stumps while receiving the seamers on the final day, a pivotal factor in the Black Caps barely defending 257. To top it off, he snagged the tricky chance that saved the series.

Michael Bracewell - 4

Now with six tests, Bracewell still seems unsettled in the longest form. His batting ranged from bad to bizarre, intent to give away his wicket as insipidly as possible while scoring 46 runs at 11.5, the lowest of any New Zealander who played both tests. His run out in the second test was schoolboy stuff, though he at least atoned with a sharp piece of work when Joe Root returned the favour. Effective with his spin at Bay Oval, Bracewell couldn’t claim a second-innings wicket on a turning track at the Basin.

Scott Kuggeleijn - 3

The debutant took four wickets in the first test at an economy rate of 5.96 - the worst of the Black Caps’ bowlers - though an out-of-form Ben Stokes was at least a memorable maiden scalp. He added only 20 runs at No 8 but did at least share in a half-century stand with Blundell. One of the two seamers who was then replaced for the second test.

Tim Southee - 8

He finished with six wickets across the two tests but Southee was the most parsimonious against an English onslaught, ceding 3.58 runs an over while leading the Black Caps with 72 overs. Speaking of leading the Black Caps, the 34-year-old oversaw one of his nation’s greatest triumph in his fourth test as skipper, earning particular credit for his faith in Neil Wagner when England were on course for victory. He also had a typically tantalising Southee innings with the bat, smacking a vital 73 from 49 in a valiant but vain attempt to avoid the follow-on.

Tim Southee went down swinging in the Black Caps' first innings. Photo / Getty

Matt Henry - 7

A brilliant return in the second test saw Henry reduce England to 21-3 to start the match. He did fade as the innings progressed but could have easily finished with better figures than 4-100. Less potent in the second innings, he still picked up a couple of wickets, including that of Broad after being forced from the field with what appeared a match-ending back injury. Gutsy and, with only four bowlers used, essential.

Neil Wagner - 8

A series of markedly contrasting fortunes, Wagner produced his best cricket when it was most needed. He must have seen the flat bat of Harry Brook in his nightmares at the Mount, targeted by a batsman who would win player of the series. But the 36-year-old, naturally, kept fighting and hit back with a phenomenal spell to win the second test. He led his team with 11 wickets while also earning credit for the clutch catches he claimed near the boundary on the final day and a successful first-test nightwatchman stint.

Blair Tickner - 5

Making his debut at Bay Oval, Tickner collected four wickets at an average of 31.75, the second-best mark of the Black Caps’ bowlers. He was particularly impressive with a probing line during England’s second innings, taking 3-55 including the scalp of Brook. The quick deserves another look against Sri Lanka, though that will come only as a fourth seamer and risk lengthening the tail.