Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff returned to the cricket pitch today, nine months after a horror crash while filming a new episode for Top Gear in December.

The former all-rounder suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in the reported 210km/h crash and was seen today helping coach England during their ODI match against New Zealand in Cardiff.

The 45-year-old’s help didn’t do much for England, with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both smashing unbeaten centuries for a partnership of 180 runs to steer New Zealand to a dominant eight-wicket win over England in their first meeting in a one-day international since the epic Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in 2019.

But England one-day captain Jos Buttler said Flintoff wasn’t brought in on any specific role, just to “be around and observe.”

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 08: Andrew Flintoff is seen on the England balcony during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens on September 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“He’s obviously an England legend and it’s just nice to have him around the group.

“A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit and he’s settled in really well. It’s great to have him with us. Just for this series.”

In December, Flintoff crashed an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 while filming for Top Gear, of which he is a host, at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Nine months on, he was seen leading fielding drills in the warm-up and spotted on the England balcony during the New Zealand innings.

Flintoff, who has visible scars on his face and had tape on his nose, at times wore dark glasses and an England-branded bucket hat.

Flintoff retired from cricket in 2009 after playing 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England. He was a star performer in Ashes triumphs in England in 2005 and 2009, and was captain between 2006 and 2007.