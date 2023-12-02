Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Follow the action as the Black Caps try to survive the final day of their first test against Bangladesh.

By Kris Shannon

The Black Caps will need history — and a miracle — to begin their World Test Championship campaign with a win.

After dismissing Bangladesh for 338 midway through day four, New Zealand were set a target of 332 for victory in Sylhet, which would represent their highest successful chase in tests.

After staggering to stumps on 113-7, it instead seemed inevitable they would slump to a second defeat by Bangladesh in three tests.

The last loss was a first, the tourists producing a stunning eight-wicket triumph in Mount Maunganui to record a maiden test win over New Zealand in their 16th clash.

That was a serious blow to the Black Caps’ chances of defending their World Test Championship crown — and if Bangladesh take the three wickets they require, this setback would hinder their chances of claiming it back.

Avoiding such a fate falls on the reliable shoulders of Daryl Mitchell (44no) — whose battling century wasn’t enough in last month’s ODI World Cup semifinal loss to India — and Ish Sodhi (7no).

That pair and the two bowlers to follow need another 219 runs, an unlikely number that would see New Zealand clear their current record chase of 324, achieved almost 30 years ago against Pakistan in Christchurch.

Their best effort overseas is the 317 they scored to beat Bangladesh in 2008 — their last test victory in a country that before this week they hadn’t visited for a decade.