Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

Black Caps’ ODI drought after Bangladesh series to become the norm as T20 takes over

Kris Shannon
By
3 mins to read
There are increasingly few chances for Kane Williamson's side to recapture the magic of Lord's. Photo / Photosport

There are increasingly few chances for Kane Williamson's side to recapture the magic of Lord's. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Make the most of today’s dead rubber against Bangladesh – it will quicken few pulses but may be the Black Caps’ last ODI for 11 months.

A format that filled many home summers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport