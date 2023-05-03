New Zealand's Mark Chapman is bowled out by Pakistan's Naseem Shah during the third one-day. Photo / AP

The Black Caps have been handed a third straight ODI defeat by Pakistan ending their hopes of a comeback in the five-match series.

Chasing Pakistan’s 287 for six, the Black Caps were bowled out for 261 with five balls left in the match to lose by 26 runs. The victory secured Pakistan’s first ODI series win over New Zealand since 2011.

Cole McConchie made 63 not out on debut batting at seven, but he ran out of support around him to mount a late run at victory.

New Zealand looked a strong chance of keeping the series alive at the halfway mark of the chase, sitting at 123 for two after 25 overs with Tom Blundell set after making his maiden ODI fifty. But Blundell (65) fell in the 26th over when he was run out by Mohammad Wasim going for a second run.

Tom Latham added 45 from 60 balls but frequent wickets kept stalling the New Zealand chase.

Earlier Imam-ul-Haq top-scored for the home side with 90 off 107 balls while skipper Babar Azam added 54 as part of a second wicket partnership worth 108. Matt Henry was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 3-54 while Adam Milne finished with 2-56.