Black Cap and Canterbury top order batter Henry Nicholls has been captured on game tape appearing to tamper with the ball during a Plunket Shield match at Hagley Oval earlier this week. Video / NZ Cricket

Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls is facing allegations of ball tampering after being reported by the match umpires for an incident in a Plunket Shield match this week.

In Canterbury’s win against Auckland, Nicholls was caught on film appearing to tamper with the ball against the surface of a helmet while polishing it during a change of ends.

New Zealand Cricket have confirmed Nicholls, who has been named in the Black Caps test squad for their tour of Bangladesh later this month, was reported for allegedly breaching the organisation’s code of conduct.

“Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval. Rule 3.1, article 1.15 involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket,” the organisation said in a statement.

“As a Level 2 matter, the allegation will be referred to, and heard by an NZC First Class Commissioner.”

The Otago Daily Times reported that a well-informed source had said “the Auckland players had been aware Nicholls may have been using the helmet to scuff the ball up in order to help it reverse swing and had filmed him from the sideline”.

At the time of the incident, Canterbury were in a strong position to win the game, as Nicholls’ first-innings knock of 120 helped to build a strong platform for his side, with Canterbury declaring at 413-9 after bowling Auckland out for 217.

Auckland were 72 without loss in their second innings when the alleged incident occurred, and were ultimately dismissed for 256.

Canterbury went on to win by eight wickets.