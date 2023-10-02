Rachin Ravindra had the best view of Kane Williamson’s return to cricket. He then gave himself the best chance to replace the rehabilitating skipper.

Ravindra was at the opposite end as Williamson played some “vintage” shots in his first innings in six months, the pair sharing an unbroken 137-run stand in the Black Caps’ comprehensive warm-up win over Pakistan on Saturday.

Williamson retired after reaching 54 and had earlier taken no part in the field, intending to test his repaired right knee with that duty against South Africa in tonight’s second and final World Cup dress rehearsal.

Regardless of how well that proceeds, the Black Caps captain will be missing when the tournament begins with a rematch of the 2019 final against England on Thursday. And with that decision made before the Pakistan clash, Ravindra enjoyed an ideal audition to fill a considerable hole in the batting line-up.

The 23-year-old has been employed in the lower order in the 12 ODIs he’s played since debuting in March, selected more for his left-arm orthodox than ability with the bat. But Ravindra often occupies an opening role for Wellington and displayed his comfort with the position in Hyderabad.

With Will Young resting and Devon Conway dismissed for a second-over golden duck, Ravindra took responsibility to spark the Black Caps’ chase of 346, scoring 32 of his side’s 65 runs in the first powerplay.

He especially shone against spin — an encouraging sign ahead of a World Cup in India — and stroked 16 boundaries before falling for 97 runs from 72 balls.

“It was nice of Youngy to have a rest and give me the opportunity to be up there for a game, which I’m used to back for Wellington,” Ravindra said. “It’s nice being able to chop and change and try out different roles. It was a bit of fun.”

The fun could continue against England, with Young sliding to No. 3, or Mark Chapman could be inserted in the middle order after also impressing with an unbeaten 65 against Pakistan.

Much will depend on the conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium, where a turning track may boost Ravindra’s case. He was wicketless in eight overs against Pakistan, but is a couple of weeks removed from picking up his best bowling figures of 4-60 against England at Lord’s.

“You want to put yourself in the best position to perform if called upon,” Ravindra said. “The whole preparation throughout the recent tours, with bat and ball, has been amazing to be part of.

“The whole message is to be ready; you never really know what role you’ll be put in. But any chance to contribute to the team, especially at a World Cup, is pretty special.”

That description was also applicable to his first chance to share a one-day partnership with Williamson, who proceeded to play a number of shots appreciated by many more than just Ravindra.

“It was pretty cool to be able to share the crease with Kane in his first hit in the middle for a while,” he said. “It was vintage Kane Williamson — there were some beautiful back-foot drives, some beautiful cover drives, and he looked like he hadn’t missed a step at all.

“It’s a massive boost to have Kane back. I think everyone in our team — and around the world — would say it’s awesome to have one of the greatest cricketers New Zealand has produced around the team again. He’s had such a good World Cup record, and hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”

He won’t be against England — but Ravindra has proven he is.

Kris Shannon has been a sports journalist since 2011 and covers a variety of codes for the Herald. Reporting on Grant Elliott’s six at Eden Park in 2015 was a career highlight.