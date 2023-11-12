Henry Nicholls on international duty, pictured here after scoring his first double ton. Photo / Photosport

Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls has been cleared of ball tampering following a New Zealand Cricket disciplinary hearing.

Black Caps international Henry was caught on camera appearing to attempt to change the condition of the ball while fielding, by rubbing it against a helmet in a Plunket Shield match against Auckland last week.

He was reported by the match umpires, who alleged he had breached Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of New Zealand Cricket’s Code of Conduct - changing the condition of the ball, in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket.

A disciplinary hearing conducted on Saturday by independent commissioners Lee Robinson and John Greenwood examined the evidence.

The hearing heard submissions from Nicholls, match umpires Kim Cotton and Derek Walker, Canterbury coach Peter Fulton, Canterbury High Performance Manager Ant Sharp, and New Zealand Cricket Players Association representative Evan Jones.

The commissioners found that neither the actions of Nicholls nor the evidence presented met the threshold required to rule a breach of the Code of Conduct.

“We find the player’s actions were, in fact, unlikely to alter the condition of the ball or the shape of the ball,” they said.

That meant any allegation of unacceptable behaviour under Rule 3.1 could not be upheld and the charge was dismissed.

Nicholls, 31, has played 54 tests for New Zealand, along with 82 white-ball international matches.