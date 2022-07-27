We run through the possible choices for New Zealand flag bearer at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's flagbearers for the Commonwealth Games will be named in a ceremony at Edgbaston Golf Course on Thursday morning, with one male and female athlete set to be given the honours.

We run through the possible choices.

The favourites

Joelle King

The 33-year-old is competing at her fourth Commonwealth Games, having taken her medal tally to six by winning double gold on the Gold Coast. She's likely to again be in the medals in Birmingham, with three events on her schedule, and no Olympic inclusion means this is squash's time in the sun. (It also wouldn't be at all surprising if world No 2 Paul Coll - a good chance to win multiple gold medals - is being eyed up for a coronation at the closing ceremony.)

David Liti

The New Zealand public fell in love with Liti during the Gold Coast Games, claiming weightlifting gold with an immense strength allied to a sunny disposition. He would no doubt be capable of putting on a show at the opening ceremony, and we're fairly confident he has what it takes to carry a flag around an athletic track.

The contenders

Sophie Pascoe

The 19-time Paralympic medallist is nearing the end of her illustrious career and deserves to be feted as often as possible. However, two factors count against Pascoe. Her solitary event is on the opening night of the Games, meaning she'll surely rather be tucked up in bed, and she carried the flag at the opening ceremony in 2018, meaning there's unlikely to be a repeat.

Lewis Clareburt

Lewis Clareburt. Photo / Photosport

Clareburt could be the more realistic option out of the pool. It's been clear in the last few days that he is the leader of the New Zealand swim team, and he will surely improve on the bronze he won four years ago in the 400m IM. But Clareburt is only 23 and his time to carry the flag will come - perhaps after ending New Zealand's long wait for another Olympic swimming medal at Paris 2024.

Olivia Merry

There's recent history of New Zealand choosing the skipper of a champion side: Sarah Hirini represented the Black Ferns Sevens by carrying the flag at the opening ceremony last year in Tokyo. Unfortunately for Merry's chances, there's also recent history of a hockey player being honoured, with Stacey Michelsen doing so in the 2018 closing ceremony after the Black Sticks women had struck gold.

Sam Dickson

The choice of Hirini at the Olympics and the desire for variety may also work against Dickson, the captain of a men's sevens side who are hoping to defend the crown they claimed on the Gold Coast. Dickson missed last year's Olympics through injury, so handing him the flag would be a rather warm welcome back.

The outside-the-box pick

The idea is an athlete should earn this prestigious task with past accomplishments on the world stage. But one way to show the diversity of the team is to call on New Zealand's youngest athlete in 16-year-old diver Maggie Squire - who is in year 12 at Auckland's Takapuna Grammar School - or at the other end of the scale B2-B3 lawn bowler Sue Curran, the oldest Kiwi athlete at 75.

The unlucky ones

Sam Webster won two golds in 2018 but the track cyclists are based in London. Tom Walsh and Julia Ratcliffe are good chances to repeat triumphs in the shot put and hammer throw but both were late arrivals after the athletics world champs. Sam Gaze is keeping a low profile after saluting his 2018 win with a middle finger. Hayden Wilde won New Zealand's first medal in Tokyo but is competing on day one in Birmingham and won't risk the late night.