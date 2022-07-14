New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery. Photo / Getty

New Zealand's most vulnerable athletes could be entering dangerous territory at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Games organisers have put in place protocols which do not require competitors to tell officials if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

The Games' Foundation's main goal is to get every athlete on the startline. But with that comes serious implications.

If athletes do tell officials they are symptomatic, they are required to undergo a PCR test, which will be assessed by officials who will determine whether they can compete.

In the Kiwi team, there are 19 para athletes heading to Birmingham, including 75-year-old B2-B3 lawn bowler Sue Curran, who will become New Zealand's oldest Commonwealth Games athlete.

New Zealand team chef de mission Nigel Avery, a former Olympian and five time Commonwealth Games medallist in weightlifting, is well aware of the implications that Covid could bring.

"I am concerned. The health and safety of our team is paramount and the goal for me is to make sure every team member comes back to their loved ones in a safe and healthy way."

Avery said the New Zealand Olympic Committee Athlete Commission and the Athlete Leadership Network canvassed athletes to decide what the Kiwi team's position and protocols should be.

"It could be from one end of the spectrum and do nothing, to the other end to create a bubble, and overwhelmingly it landed in the middle which is a little bit more than the organising committee came out with."

New Zealand athletes are being asked to wear masks and wash their hands regularly, and are being encouraged not to travel outside the village.

But the Kiwi team's protocols will have no effect on competitors from other nations who — in keeping with the Commonwealth Games policy — might choose not to disclose they have Covid symptoms.

The "don't say, don't ask" strategy is a given at the Games which doesn't come as a surprise to Avery.

"One of the pillars of our team is integrity and we'd like to think that's also flowing through the veins of every competitor at the Games. But some athletes might turn a blind eye to that sniffle or cough.

"There will be cases where we may end up competing side by side who are infectious but we have to trust they are holding that integrity card close to their chest."

All 233 Kiwi athletes have been briefed by the NZOC about Covid and the importance of protecting themselves. Avery said they are all aware the virus could be a major issue, but he says they want to minimise that risk so each athlete can get to the start line.

Avery is happy with the measures in place for the New Zealand team. He acknowledges the risks, but is certain athletes and support staff will do all they can to not only protect themselves but others.

"Fundamentally you want to arrive at the start line injury-free and healthy, and that's just in the normal environment. If you overlay Covid, then let's make sure we don't get it. If other nations want to be more relaxed — let them do that as well.

"If they have Covid they're not going to perform as well as they would have."