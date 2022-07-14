Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Concern as athletes allowed to play on with Covid-19 symptoms

3 minutes to read
New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery. Photo / Getty

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald
By Kate Wells

New Zealand's most vulnerable athletes could be entering dangerous territory at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Games organisers have put in place protocols which do not require competitors to tell officials if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.