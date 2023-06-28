Big League podcast: Wayde Egan on the Rabbitohs, head knocks and Mt Smart ‘lunatics’

Wayde Egan celebrates a try during their season-opening defeat of the Knights. Photo / Photosport

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan joins Nathan Limm to discuss their incredible form and how they plan to derail the South Sydney Rabbitohs in front of a sold-out Mt Smart Stadium.

Nathan argues why the next four weeks will prove whether the Warriors are capable of winning the NRL.

Michael Burgess answers whether Marata Niukore has a problem with discipline in contact after a fourth charge from the NRL judiciary.

The duo discuss why Ed Kosi’s been left out of the team and Burge catches Nathan off-guard with some Warriors trivia.