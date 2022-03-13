Between Two Beers podcast: The stories Lance Cairns couldn't tell

Lance Cairns of New Zealand in 1978. Photo / Getty Images.

Lance Cairns was one of the biggest names in New Zealand sport in the 1970s and 1980s, a bowler who took over 100 test wickets for NZ and captured the public's imagination with his powerful hitting.

What you might not know is that for the best part of 50 years he was profoundly deaf – and he shied away from long conversations or social interaction. But in 2009, he got his hearing back – which allowed us to have a conversation that wasn't possible for most of his life.

We talk about his on-field exploits, the six sixes at the MCG in 1983 and meeting Don Bradman after the game, getting hit in the head by Wasim Akram when not wearing a helmet, how he knew Christopher would be a cricket star aged 7.

We also talk about the really tough times, Lance opens up on the loss of his son Hayden to cot-death at seven months, the tragic accident that took his daughter Louise at 19 – and how he got through the pain, and the way he dealt with his son being on trial in London.

Show notes | Episode 73 | Lance Cairns

2.03 "Welcome to what?!"

3.25 Pearls of wisdom from Lance Cairns

6.31 50 years of hearing impairment

12.04 Cochlear implant: A life changing experience

17.48 Six sixes at the MCG

23.30 Jeremy Coney and the new guitar, Sir Ian Botham, Sir Elton John, and Johnny Cash

29.46 Growing up in Picton: the unlikely cricketer and a brush with death at the age of 9

36.48 Cricket chat: coaching, bowling workload, and playing senior cricket at a young age

42.56 Working and playing international cricket

44.23 Facing the fastest bowlers in the world

48.25 A unique batting style that masked an incredible bowling career

53.22 Glenn Turner and the end of a career

54.09 Back to school: cricket, wagging and getting the cane

58.45 The loss of two children – Hayden and Louise

1.07.00 Christopher Cairns: the young cricketer

1.14.04 The relationship with Christopher Cairns

1.18.37 Cairns, Hadlee, Wright, Boock: an impressive golf foursome

1.21.07 Last words from Steven, Seamus and Lance

