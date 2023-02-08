Dave Wood joined the Between Two Beers podcast.

Dave Wood is a human performance specialist who works with some of the world’s most elite athletes to make them better at their jobs.

He is currently Israel Adesanya’s breathing and mindset coach, and in a recent interview Adesanya said Wood ‘opened his eyes’ to the power of breathwork.

Wood is now one of the most in-demand integrated health specialists in Australasia and has worked with Blair Tuke, Kai Kara France and a current member of the German national football team – but the story of how he got to the top might be as remarkable as his quick rise.

From a high school kid without ambition, he became a lifeguard and travelled the world, before returning to tertiary study and becoming an intensive care paramedic - all while battling a debilitating hip injury.

It was his failed attempts at rehab through traditional sources – and hitting rock bottom – that lit a drive and desire to figure a solution out on his own. That solution is integrated training and something that he is now practicing with top athletes and successful corporate professionals.

Dave said he doesn’t normally do these types of interviews – and Between Two Beers delved deep into his back story. He was incredibly open about some of the most challenging moments in his life.

He teaches stress mitigation, and being ‘calm under pressure’ and some of his ‘real world’ examples of what he’s been through – and travel stories - will blow you away.

This was a cracker ep and it’s easy to see why Dave has risen to the top of his field. He’s relatable, he’s real, he’s whip-smart and has lived one hell of a life.

Show notes | Episode 114 | Dave Wood

1:38: The stress (or not) of the Auckland floods

3:43: The sausage story

8:14: The makings of Dave Wood

13:11: “I don’t want to go on a holiday, I want to challenge myself”

15:17: Left at sea in Bali

19:04: A culmination of experiences

21:11: Living in a lighthouse on the Andaman Islands

31:09: Seven days with a camel

36:23: Travel hardships in Venezuela

44:21: Reinventing himself as an Intensive Care Paramedic

49:57: Dealing with chronic pain: The creation of integrated training

57:12: Overcoming obstacles

59:33: From start up to working with Israel Adesanya

1:05:14: From athletes to corporates

1:10:17: A German football interlude

1:11:35: The importance of breathing

1:20:15: Wim Hof and cold showers

1:25:11: Can you read people’s stress levels?

1:29:27: The five pillars of health

1:34:27: The importance of the natural environment

1:37:38: Manifestation

1:40:07: Last words from Steve, Seamus and Dave

