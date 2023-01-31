Melodie Robinson joined the Between Two Beers podcast.

When Kiwi sports broadcaster Melodie Robinson asked a fan an innocuous question on live TV in 2011, she never could have predicted the answer would become her most viral moment, and a valuable teaching resource.

Robinson had a long and decorated 15-year career at SKY TV where she worked as a presenter, commentator, reporter, and communications executive. But she said a Super Rugby pre-match interview in 2011 is still her most talked about moment.

The Highlanders were hosting the Blues on the same night as Prince William and Kate’s wedding, and Robinson asked a bunch of fans at Carisbrook if they ‘gave a stuff’ about the royal wedding.

One fan replied, “don’t get me wrong, Kate is hot, but she’s no Melodie Robinson”.

Robinson shrugged it off before asking a different fan what he thought Kate and Will will get up to on their honeymoon.

“Probably a**l,” the fan replied.

Robinson called the remark ‘inappropriate’ before continuing the interview, then throwing back upstairs to the Sky commentary team in studio, who struggled to contain their laughter.

“It was Will and Kate’s honeymoon and they were meant to be coming to New Zealand - and that’s why I asked the question,” Robinson said.

“But I’d prepped them beforehand and I said ‘this is what I’m going to ask you, don’t swear’ and they said ‘ok we won’t swear’. Then they said that!

“Our boss at the time, Richard Last, about six months later went to the Australian broadcasting school to speak to them. And as part of his presentation, he played the clip. In it, he said ‘the female reporter behaved very professionally, she didn’t react, she turned around, she threw to the camera, but the three guys upstairs, that is NOT how you react, to an interview, ever’.

“I had worked in television for quite some time, and no one knew anything about me, except that. I have actually met with those guys since then, and they’re still dining out on that.”

Robinson joined the Between Two Beers podcast to talk about her journey to the top of rugby and media.

Robinson played for the Black Ferns in 18 tests from 1996 to 2002 winning two World Cups. While playing rugby at the elite level, she gained a BA from the University of Otago, as well as studying journalism in Wellington. Her first work was in radio - working at the press gallery in Wellington covering politics before eventually moving to Sky TV in 2002 where she became the world’s first female rugby commentator.

She was a key member of SKY Sports’ commentary team covering major sports for many years, including Olympics and Commonwealth Games, rugby and netball World Cup tournaments, Super Rugby and Mitre 10 Cup rugby. She is also the founder of The Wonderful Group, which supports women to advance their position and influence in the sports media industry.

In the episode, Robinson shared how Murray Deaker helped kickstart her career, being a teenage beauty queen, the first time she met Ruby Tui, the current state of women’s sport coverage in NZ, her hardest moments in the media indutrsy, the reasons behind the Black Ferns’ success and much more.

Show notes | Episode 113 | Melodie Robinson

1:52: The Black Clash

5:54: Could Mel make it on the Alternative Commentary Collective?

10:21: Reflecting on an impressive CV via an incredibly supportive mum and dad

16:00: Melodie on losing your parents (and Celebrity Treasure Island)

21:51: Cutting her teeth in the parliament press gallery

27:38: A beauty queen who started scraps on the footy field

31:32: Mel the scarfie: University and rugby in Otago

34:48: The early days of the Black Ferns

41:31: How a university research project set a career in motion

43:49: A phone call to Murray Deaker leads to an opportunity with Sky TV

49:44: Starting out at Sky TV

52:20: Behind the mic from a woman’s perspective

56:25: A Steve Walsh interlude

57:38: William and Kate’s wedding night

1:03:11: Women on screen: Laura McGoldrick, Rikki Swannell and Ruby Tui

1:09:11: The importance of appearance on TV

1:11:03: Losing two greats: Willie Lose and Va’aiga Tuigamala

1:17:05 The current state of women’s sports coverage and the Black Ferns win

1:24:37: Life as TVNZ General Manager Sports and Events

1:30:22: Steve’s wounding golf chat

1:32:04: Last words from Steve, Seamus and Melodie

