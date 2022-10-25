Carlos Spencer joins the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Carlos Spencer is widely regarded as one of the best, and most exciting, rugby players of his generation.

He played 44 times for the All Blacks, 89 for Auckland, 99 for the Blues where he won two Super Rugby championships, then enjoyed professional stints playing and coaching in England, South Africa and Japan.

It's a long way from his humble beginnings in Levin where he caught the eye of Graham Henry while playing for Horowhenua in a Ranfurly Shield challenge against Auckland. Now Spencer is a father of promising high school sports talent Payton, who may just follow in his footsteps.

Spencer was one of rugby's first real professionals who learned to look after his body early, he was also a reluctant star who became the body of Toffee Pops in the 2000s. He transferred that discipline into several prominent celebrity boxing promotions and was even playing rugby well into his 40s.

In this episode we talk about what it's like parenting a potential sports star, his viral trick-shot videos from lockdown, how he caught the eye of Sir Graham Henry, his first impressions of Jonah Lomu, the freak injury that cost him a World Cup, how he keeps the rig in such good nick, the strain of being a rugby globetrotter, *that* try against the Crusaders in Christchurch, Toffee Pops, Reno rescues and what's next.

Spencer was one of rugby's genuine superstars, but in person is such a humble, down to earth Kiwi bloke. He's lived one hell of a life, with so many incredible stories to tell.

Warning: Language may offend

Show notes | Episode 101 | Carlos Spencer

2:00: 90 minutes late after a Carlos Reno Rescue

3:22: HAMbassador chat

5:39: Peyton Spencer: history repeating?

9:13: Parenting a potential sports star

15:28: Viral sensations during lockdown

18:25: Playing club rugby and the Brisbane 10s in your 40s

23:35: Fight for Life and the boxing career

26:50: Back to Horowhenua and catching the eye of Graham Henry

33.34: From a small town to the big smoke: the shift to Auckland

38:40: At the forefront of professional rugby

43:23: Arrogance or confidence?

46:00: Missing the 1999 Rugby World Cup

49:21: Impressions of Jonah and reflections on rugby in Auckland in the 90s

55:40: Carlos and the media

57:12: The ballsiest play in New Zealand sport

1:02:02: Carlos' relationship with Canterbury and Andrew Mehrtens

1:04:45: South African sojourn

1:10:40: Coaching in another language

1:12:17: The strain of being a rugby globetrotter

1:14:49: Carlos' Reno Rescue and future projects

1:20:29: Toffee Pops and last words from Steven, Seamus and Carlos

