Recapping the most read sports stories across the year.
APRIL
April 2: Warriors pull off famous NRL win
April 7: Aussie tennis great’s heartbreaking photos expose ‘sad reality’ of abuse
April 9: ‘Holy smokes’: Masters suspended in frightening scenes
April 9: Adesanya knocks out Pereira to reclaim UFC middleweight title
April 9: All Blacks exclusive: Scott Robertson’s decision made on his preferred coaching team for 2024
April 10: Adesanya slammed for ‘pathetic’ act toward Pereira’s son
April 16: Candice Warner opens up on impact of Sonny Bill Williams, sandpaper scandals in new interview
April 20: Lunch With... Ruby Tui
April 20: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make bombshell Warriors NRL return in 2024
April 22: Sky boss on why ex-All Black Justin Marshall was axed
April 22: Highlanders lose to Foce in dismal defeat
April 25: America’s Cup: The curious protest against Team New Zealand
April 30: Ruby Tui and Damian McKenzie re-sign with New Zealand Rugby on two-year deals
MAY
May 3: Kiwi boxing star in hospital after suffering mild stroke
May 7: Wayne Smith slams state of rugby - ‘I would rather watch an animal documentary’
May 7: ‘Cheating of the highest order’: One NZ CEO says NRL refs are robbing Warriors
May 11: Exclusive: All Black’s shock overseas move sparks Super Rugby recruitment war
May 13: ‘I felt shame’: Mass exodus at top Auckland football club Western Springs after women players ‘disrespected’
May 15: Former Blues player dies aged 33
May 21: ‘Kindest human’: Friend’s tribute to Tall Ferns star critically hurt in car crash
May 23: ‘I’m stepping down’: NZ Rugby stunned as top executive quits
May 27: Top Auckland schools block teen’s first XV rugby dreams; 12 principals a ‘law unto themselves’
May 28: ‘Not that simple’: NZ Rugby boss responds to Ruby Tui saga
May 31: Manu Vatuvei posts on social media after prison release
JUNE
June 4: ‘Worst decision of the year’: Kiwi UFC star beaten in ‘daylight robbery’
June 7: ‘Betrayed’: Golf world stunned as PGA Tour agrees to shock merger with Saudi rivals
June 12: Western Springs’ phallic logo to be replaced as special meeting called
June 12: No 23! Djokovic stands alone after French Open win
June 16: ‘Doesn’t get much worse’: Crusaders destroy bumbling Blues in semifinal
June 17: ‘We’re not a great team’: Emotional MacDonald’s parting message to Blues
June 17: Ashes day 1 - Australia get taste of Bazball
June 19: ‘I love the blend’ - Foster’s All Blacks squad named for Rugby Championship
June 20: All Whites refuse to play second half against Qatar after racial claims
June 24: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores four tries in dominant win over Dragons
June 25: ‘Don’t want to bag the ref’: Chiefs coach laments ‘big moment’ that swung game
June 26: ‘Horrific scene’: Rugby players form circle and sing as Auckland teammate receives CPR
June 26: Kiwi Super Rugby ref speaks out after torrent of abuse following final