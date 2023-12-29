Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Sport

Best of sport 2023: April to June - Warriors run hot, rugby slammed by former ABs coach

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Edward Kosi celebrates with teammates after crossing against the Sharks. Photo / photosport.nz

Recapping the most read sports stories across the year.

APRIL

April 2: Warriors pull off famous NRL win

Edward Kosi celebrates with teammates after crossing against the Sharks. Photo / photosport.nz
April 7: Aussie tennis great’s heartbreaking photos expose ‘sad reality’ of abuse

April 9: ‘Holy smokes’: Masters suspended in frightening scenes

April 9: Adesanya knocks out Pereira to reclaim UFC middleweight title

April 9: All Blacks exclusive: Scott Robertson’s decision made on his preferred coaching team for 2024

April 10: Adesanya slammed for ‘pathetic’ act toward Pereira’s son

April 16: Candice Warner opens up on impact of Sonny Bill Williams, sandpaper scandals in new interview

April 20: Lunch With... Ruby Tui

April 20: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make bombshell Warriors NRL return in 2024

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made the call to switch back to rugby league. Photo / photosport.nz
April 22: Sky boss on why ex-All Black Justin Marshall was axed

April 22: Highlanders lose to Foce in dismal defeat

April 25: America’s Cup: The curious protest against Team New Zealand

April 30: Ruby Tui and Damian McKenzie re-sign with New Zealand Rugby on two-year deals

MAY

May 3: Kiwi boxing star in hospital after suffering mild stroke

May 7: Wayne Smith slams state of rugby - ‘I would rather watch an animal documentary’

May 7: ‘Cheating of the highest order’: One NZ CEO says NRL refs are robbing Warriors

May 11: Exclusive: All Black’s shock overseas move sparks Super Rugby recruitment war

Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates a try against the Force. Photosport
May 13: ‘I felt shame’: Mass exodus at top Auckland football club Western Springs after women players ‘disrespected’

May 15: Former Blues player dies aged 33

May 21: ‘Kindest human’: Friend’s tribute to Tall Ferns star critically hurt in car crash

May 23: ‘I’m stepping down’: NZ Rugby stunned as top executive quits

May 27: Top Auckland schools block teen’s first XV rugby dreams; 12 principals a ‘law unto themselves’

May 28: ‘Not that simple’: NZ Rugby boss responds to Ruby Tui saga

May 31: Manu Vatuvei posts on social media after prison release

JUNE

June 4: ‘Worst decision of the year’: Kiwi UFC star beaten in ‘daylight robbery’

June 7: ‘Betrayed’: Golf world stunned as PGA Tour agrees to shock merger with Saudi rivals

June 12: Western Springs’ phallic logo to be replaced as special meeting called

June 12: No 23! Djokovic stands alone after French Open win

June 16: ‘Doesn’t get much worse’: Crusaders destroy bumbling Blues in semifinal

June 17: ‘We’re not a great team’: Emotional MacDonald’s parting message to Blues

June 17: Ashes day 1 - Australia get taste of Bazball

June 19: ‘I love the blend’ - Foster’s All Blacks squad named for Rugby Championship

June 20: All Whites refuse to play second half against Qatar after racial claims

Players argue during the international friendly between the All Whites and Qatar. Photosport
June 24: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores four tries in dominant win over Dragons

June 25: ‘Don’t want to bag the ref’: Chiefs coach laments ‘big moment’ that swung game

June 26: ‘Horrific scene’: Rugby players form circle and sing as Auckland teammate receives CPR

June 26: Kiwi Super Rugby ref speaks out after torrent of abuse following final

June 28: All Blacks strip revealed for Rugby World Cup

