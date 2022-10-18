Benchwarmers podcast: Why Charles Barkley wants to punch Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green. Photo / AP

Joel Harrison & Finn Caddie join Storme Hitaua for another episode of all things basketball in The ACC's new podcast, Benchwarmers!

In this episode, the guys go over the best NBA personalities, how Charles Barkley wants to punch Draymond Green, and the winning form of the NZ Breakers.

Plus, 'Fantasy Chat' & 'Alley Ooooppppsss'!

If you're after NBA yarns as hard-hitting as Draymond Green's punches during training, The Alternative Commentary Collective's Benchwarmer podcast is your go-to underqualified and not-so-credible source for NBA, fantasy and the local basketball scene. Join Ben Boyce, Joel Harrison and Storme Hitaua for your weekly wrap of all things basketball, on and off the court. New episodes out every Tuesday during the NBA season.