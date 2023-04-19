Benchwarmers podcast: Way too early NBA playoff reactions!

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) and forward Kevin Durant. Photo / AP

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) and forward Kevin Durant. Photo / AP

Joel Harrison joins Ben Boyce for another episode of the Benchwarmers!

In this episode, can the Grizzlies beat the Lakers now Morant is injured, Charles Barkley gets excited over Westbrook’s outfit this week and is it ok to scream at a shooter taking Free Throws?

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’ & ‘Alley Ooopppsss’.

If you’re after NBA yarns as hard-hitting as Draymond Green’s punches during training, The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Benchwarmer podcast is your go-to underqualified and not-so-credible source for NBA, fantasy and the local basketball scene. Join Ben Boyce, Joel Harrison and a rotating cast of so-called basketball “experts” for your weekly wrap of all things basketball, on and off the court. New episodes out every Tuesday during the NBA season.