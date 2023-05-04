Benchwarmers podcast: The top 10 reasons to support the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden grabs his head after a collision against the Boston Celtics. Photo / AP

Joel Harrison and special guest Marty Jones join Ben Boyce for another episode of Benchwarmers.

In this episode, the MVP has been named and not all the panel are fans, upsets galore as a Number 1 seed is eliminated and Giannis lets people know what failure really is...

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’ & ‘Alleyooopppsss’.

If you’re after NBA yarns as hard-hitting as Draymond Green’s punches during training, The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Benchwarmer podcast is your go-to underqualified and not-so-credible source for NBA, fantasy and the local basketball scene. Join Ben Boyce, Joel Harrison and a rotating cast of so-called basketball “experts” for your weekly wrap of all things basketball, on and off the court. New episodes out every Tuesday during the NBA season.