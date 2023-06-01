Benchwarmers podcast: NBA Finals winner predictions

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Photo / AP

Producer Adam joins Manaia Stewart for another episode of Benchwarmers!

In this episode, if Tatum didn’t get injured could they have won, does Spoelstra have what it takes to upset the Nuggets and should all social teams play Zone Defense?

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’.

If you’re after NBA yarns as hard-hitting as Draymond Green’s punches during training, The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Benchwarmer podcast is your go-to underqualified and not-so-credible source for NBA, fantasy and the local basketball scene. Join Ben Boyce, Joel Harrison and a rotating cast of so-called basketball “experts” for your weekly wrap of all things basketball, on and off the court. New episodes out every Tuesday during the NBA season.