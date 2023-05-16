Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Benchwarmers podcast: NBA Conference Finals Time! Featuring Tom Abercrombie

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, you may have heard of him. Photo / AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, you may have heard of him. Photo / AP

Joel Harrison a& Ben Boyce are joined by special guest Tom Abercrombie for another episode of Benchwarmers!

In this episode, can a Coorgi really pick the winners of NBA games, is there really a difference between playing home and away during Finals and Jokic burns Shaq is a funny moment shared between two of the best big men of the game.

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’ & ‘Alley Ooopppsss’.

If you’re after NBA yarns as hard-hitting as Draymond Green’s punches during training, The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Benchwarmer podcast is your go-to underqualified and not-so-credible source for NBA, fantasy and the local basketball scene. Join Ben Boyce, Joel Harrison and a rotating cast of so-called basketball “experts” for your weekly wrap of all things basketball, on and off the court. New episodes out every Tuesday during the NBA season.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport