Ben Shelton of USA celebrates a point during the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

The rising young stars of world tennis, Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils, powered their way into the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic yesterday.

Top seed Shelton (USA), 16 in the world at just 21 years, bludgeoned his way to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan, who had beaten Gail Monfils on opening day.

Meanwhile, Fils, just 19 years old, impressed in his dismantling of Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-2 6-0.

While the youth led the way during a blazing hot afternoon, it was the 28-year-old Cameron Norrie, a regular playing and watching at this arena as a youth, who produced an impressive and courageous display in front of a packed house. Norrie, who grew up in this city before moving overseas, beat off the outstanding junior Luca van Assche (FRA) 6-3 6-7 6-1 to move into the quarterfinals.

“That was pretty special. Like the old Cam Norrie win, having to tough it out, had a match point in the second set. Credit it to him, it was a tough match and I was happy with the way I responded when I went down a break in the third,” said Norrie.

“It was so special to play out here tonight. They do it so well here at this tournament. A lot of people here know me from playing as a junior here, so nice to be able to put a performance on in front of them all. And it keeps my chances alive.”

Both Fils and Shelton were pleased with their performances.

“I was playing pretty good and I was feeling great on the court,” said Fils. “The crowd helped me a little bit in the first set because it was a little tough, but from then I was feeling pretty good and I am happy with the win.”

Fils knows tomorrow will be a more difficult assignment against German Daniel Altmaier, who upset fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 7-6 7-5 today.

“I lost to Altmaier last time so tomorrow will be a tough match but I will try my best to win. Let’s see tomorrow.”

Shelton will take on Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in his quarterfinal, after he disposed of Austria’s Sebastian Ofner 7-5 6-3, while Norrie will meet Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo.

The remaining quarterfinal will see another qualifier, Alexandre Muller (FRA) play Japan’s Taro Daniel.

The doubles competition continued with the most interest in New Zealand’s Michael Venus, who has a career-high sixth in the world rankings and began his campaign with regular partner Jamie Murray.

However their late-night clash went the way of the super-talented Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen who won 10-4 in the super-tiebreak.

Results:

Singles: Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-1 6-1, Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 7-6 7-5, Ben Shelton (USA) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-3 6-4, Arthur Fils(FRA) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-2 6-0, Taro Daniel (JPN) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-2 6-4, Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 7-5 6-3, Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-5 6-3, Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Luca van Assche (FRA) 6-3 6-7 6-1.

Doubles: Nathaniel Lammons (USA) and Jackson Withrow (USA) bt Yuki Bhambri (IND) and Robin Haase (NED) 6-7 7-6 10-7; Julian Cash (GBR) and Robert Galloway (USA) bt Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) and Mate Pavic (CRO) 4-6 6-7 11-9, Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) bt Romain Arneodo (ARG) and Sam Weissborn (AUT) 6-3 7-6, Sander Gille (BEL) and Joran Vliegen (BEL) bt Jamie Murray (GBR) and Michael Venus (NZL) 7-6 4-6 10-4.

ASB Classic matches today

CENTRE COURT start noon: [Q] Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Taro Daniel (JPN)[1] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)[Q] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs [2] Cam Norrie (GBR)

Not Before 6:30pm: [6] Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) vs Sander Gille (BEL) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) or [3] Jamie. Murray (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL)

GRANDSTAND start 1:00pm: Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Nikola Mektic (CRO) vs [2] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG)[4] Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) vs Julian Cash (GBR) / Robert Galloway (USA)