Follow live as New Zealand athletes take the slopes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Today's Kiwis in action:
Snowboard (Snowboard Big Air – Women Qualification) Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 3:15pm
Run 3: 4pm
* Kiwi snowboarder Cool Wakushima has yet to fully recover from an injury sustained during the slopestyle event, forcing her to pull out of today's Big Air qualification.
Freestyle Skiing (Slopestyle – Women Qualification) Margaux Hackett
Run 1: 3pm
Run 2: 4pm
Snowboard (Snowboard Big Air – Men Qualification) Tiarn Collins
Run 1: 6.30pm
Run 2: 7.15pm
Run 3: 8pm