Zoi Sadowski Synnott in action. Photo / Getty

Follow live as New Zealand athletes take the slopes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Today's Kiwis in action:

Snowboard (Snowboard Big Air – Women Qualification) Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 3:15pm

Run 3: 4pm

* Kiwi snowboarder Cool Wakushima has yet to fully recover from an injury sustained during the slopestyle event, forcing her to pull out of today's Big Air qualification.

Freestyle Skiing (Slopestyle – Women Qualification) Margaux Hackett

Run 1: 3pm

Run 2: 4pm

Snowboard (Snowboard Big Air – Men Qualification) Tiarn Collins

Run 1: 6.30pm

Run 2: 7.15pm

Run 3: 8pm