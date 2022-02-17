Nico Porteous will be attempting to flip, spin and grab his way to the halfpipe final in Beijing. Photo / Getty

Follow live as Chloe McMillan, Anja Barugh, Nico Porteous, Miguel Porteous, Ben Harrington and Gustav Legnavsky compete in the men's and women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifiers.

Yesterday's action in Beijing saw Kiwi freeskier Ben Barclay fall short in his bid to add to New Zealand's Winter Games medal tally, missing out on a spot on the podium in the men's slopestyle final.

Barclay, who qualified seventh in the 12-strong final, had his struggles on the course and was only able to complete one of his three runs, with his best score of 67.40 seeing him finish in 10th place.

"Definitely happy to land it," Barclay said after the final. "It wasn't executed how I wanted to so I'm definitely a bit bummed. I exceeded my expectations to get to even be here today, so at the end of the day I'm stoked.

"It was just that second jump on all three runs; on some of the runs I couldn't quite get the speed, others I didn't quite have to power to get the spin all the way around.

"I got it in practice. It was the first time I had done it and laced that run so I was really happy, but just couldn't quite figure it out when it came down to it.

"Everyone in that start gate has been an idol of mine for many years, and everyone's just great buddies with each other. I mean, I'm borrowing one of the other competitors' skis today because I broke mine yesterday.

"It goes to show the comradery between us; even though it's the Olympics, it's still not really a hard competition between everyone. Everyone still just wishes the best for all the other competitors and we're all just good mates at the end of the day having a good time skiing."