Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Beijing Winter Olympics: How Nico Porteous battled his demons to reach new heights

8 minutes to read
It's easy to forget, but Nico Porteous is still only 20 and has been on the circuit for years. Photo / Getty

It's easy to forget, but Nico Porteous is still only 20 and has been on the circuit for years. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Kiwi free skier Nico Porteous is one of the favourites for gold in Beijing, but the last four years haven't always been easy. He speaks to Michael Burgess about the long road to the top.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.