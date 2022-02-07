Zoi Sadowski Synnott receives gold at the medal ceremony for Snowboard Slopestyle. Video / Sky Sports

New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympics champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has finally been presented her gold medal.

After her triumph in the women's slopestyle competition on Sunday, Sadowski-Synnott was made to wait to receive her precious prize, causing confusion for many fans and onlookers.

While she did receive a commemorative mascot souvenir - a panda, inside a gold wreath - immediately after her winning run, the second part of her victory ceremony only took place early on Monday morning New Zealand time.

This time, Sadowski-Synnott was able to hold aloft her gold medal and hear the New Zealand national anthem play while the country's flag was raised high on its pole.

On Sunday afternoon, Sadowski-Synnott stunned the slopestyle field with a remarkable final run that lifted her from second to first in the final standings.

Speaking to NZME later in the day, she said it was a dream come true to make history for New Zealand in Beijing.

"I definitely felt that weight coming into this event, that it could be New Zealand's first gold if I managed to do well. It shows Kiwis carry far beyond their weight... I'm pretty stoked.

"Honestly, I'd dreamt about it before coming and words can't really describe the huge proudness to represent New Zealand and wear the fern. I'm just stoked how it went today."

Sadowski-Synnott has the chance to add to her medal tally on Monday February 14 when she will compete in the women's big air, an event in which she claimed a bronze medal in PyeongChang four years ago.