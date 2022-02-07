Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for snowboarding. Video / Sky Sport

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's history-making Olympic gold medal is being followed by a bit of Kiwi lull in Beijing.

With freeskiers Margaux Hackett, Ben Barclay and Finn Bilous missing out on qualifying for their respective finals yesterday it means a lack of Kiwis in action over the next few days, the only late-night viewing on offer.

Kiwis in action - Beijing Winter Olympics schedule

Young Aucklander Campbell Wright, in his first Winter Olympics, competes in the biathlon at 9.30 tonight, an event which is far more open following the retirement of the almost unbeatable Frenchman Martin Fourcade.

Finn Bilous of New Zealand competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round. Photo / AP

Veteran Wellington speed skater Peter Michael competes in the 1500m event at 11.30pm, with the field including the Netherlands' world record holder Kjeld Nuis.

Alice Robinson, who had a disaster in her favoured giant slalom, lines up in the Super G on Friday afternoon. She had a career-best fourth placing at a World Cup event in December.

And speedskater Michael is back in action over the 10,000 distance that night.

The excitement will rise again next week, when new Kiwi snowboard superstar Sadowski-Synnott lines up in the Big Air, which is held on Monday and Tuesday.

And 2018 freestyle skiing medallist Nico Porteous hits the halfpipe later in the week.

New Zealand now sits 13th on the medal table following Sadowski-Synnott's gold, still ahead of the USA with three silver medals, tied for 14th with France.

Sweden lead the medal table with three gold while ROC sit second having claimed seven medals, two gold, in the opening three days.