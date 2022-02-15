Voyager 2021 media awards
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: 'I'm stoked with the result' - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott makes more history with silver medal

3 minutes to read
Beijing Winter Olympics: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott takes silver in the women's snowboard big air final. Video / Sky Sport

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has continued her rapid ascent to the peak of New Zealand sport by becoming the youngest Kiwi to win a full set of Olympic medals.

But it was speed that potentially prevented her

