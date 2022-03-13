Adam Hall on his way to winning bronze in the men's slalom standing in Beijing. Photo / Getty

Kiwi skier Adam Hall has capped New Zealand's most successful Winter Paralympics in 20 years by winning bronze in the men's standing slalom.

The medal was Hall's second in Beijing to match the tally won by fellow skier Corey Peters, giving the three-man Kiwi team this country's best haul since Salt Lake City 2002.

Hall was sitting second after his first run at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, trailing Frenchman Arthur Bauchet with China's Jingyi Liang nipping at his heels in third.

With the two combined times counting for the medals, Hall put down a strong second run but his time of 1:33.21 saw him pipped by Liang, finishing 0.94 seconds off silver with Bauchet taking gold.

The bronze was Hall's fifth Paralympic medal, having previously claimed two slalom golds at Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018 along with two super combined bronzes in PyeongChang and Beijing.

The 34-year-old, who was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth, described the achievement as "unbelievable" after his event.

"Slalom and all the events are so competitive, you can have any of the top-10 guys standing in this position," Hall told 1News. "So to be standing here again on the podium is absolutely amazing and what a way to finish a campaign.

"They were challenging conditions, but that's what we train for day in and day out - it's for scenarios like this and that's what makes it an exciting competition.

"I'm honoured to be a part of this sport and honoured to be competing in slalom today. It was awesome."

New Zealand sat 15th in the medal table on the final day of the Beijing Games, with Hall's two medals following the gold and silver won by Peters, who is set to carry the Kiwi flag at the closing ceremony tonight.