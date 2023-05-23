Chanel Harris-Tavita will return to the Warriors next season. Photo / Photosport

When Chanel Harris-Tavita said his goodbyes last season, it felt like forever.

It was farewell, rather than au revoir.

The Warriors had just suffered a dispiriting golden point defeat to the Gold Coast Titans — after leading by 14 points with eight minutes to play — to wrap up a miserable campaign.

Harris-Tavita, who had given his usual wholehearted effort, then stood in the rain as he farewelled what was left of the crowd.

The mood inside the dressing sheds was understandably sombre, as the hope of ending the season on a high was gone. But it was still special for Harris-Tavita, as around 30 of his family and friends performed an emotional haka inside the Warriors gym.

Harris-Tavita then did his last round of media obligations. His mood was a mix of disappointment and relief. He was sad that it was all over — and especially the way it finished — but also felt a weight off his shoulders, after the extended focus on his final countdown.

At that stage, it seemed like long odds that he would be seen in a Warriors jersey again. He chose his words carefully — not wanting to use “retirement” but that was how it felt.

“This might be it — and I know that,” Harris-Tavita told the Herald.

Professional athletes don’t often come back after a year away, especially in such a brutal sport. In the long history of the NRL, only a handful of players have returned after stepping away.

But Harris-Tavita is back, with the club announcing on Monday his two-year deal from 2024, with an option for an additional season.

It’s a surprise to many — and a shock to the fanbase — so how has it come about?

The first part of the puzzle was the change in coaching regimes. It felt like Nathan Brown never really rated Harris-Tavita, though it didn’t help that he was injured in the second round of the 2021 season and out for an extended period.

But Brown and former recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan always seemed ambivalent about his potential, especially the attacking side of the game.

Andrew Webster saw things differently. He had been impressed — at a distance — with Harris-Tavita, especially his desire, attitude and commitment on defence. He liked what he saw.

Once he was in the job at Warriors HQ, Webster even reached out to Harris-Tavita. The details of the post-season phone call are private but those who have been told about the conversation said Webster wanted to make sure that Harris-Tavita was certain about his decision and whether he wanted to reconsider.

Chanel Harris-Tavita in action. Photo / Photosport

Harris-Tavita’s travel plans were set but the interaction might have lingered in the back of his mind.

His form at the World Cup in England also turned heads. Harris-Tavita performed well for Samoa — both in the halves and at dummy half — and his early injury withdrawal from the final was a significant blow for the Pacific side.

But his stock had only risen among the Warriors hierarchy, especially as he was headed to the beach after the tournament.

“Andrew thought he was exactly the kind of player [the] club needs,” said one person with knowledge of the situation. “He’s tough, always in the game and competing hard.”

While Harris-Tavita headed off in Europe on a backpacking holiday, the club stayed in touch, with occasional messages.

No promises were made on either side, but the Warriors indicated that the door could still be open.

And just like with the return of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the strong start to the season didn’t hurt. Harris-Tavita is still close with many former teammates and the sentiment from them was unequivocal.

Even during pre-season, there was a sense that the club had turned a corner and a lot of positive feedback about the environment created by Webster and his coaching staff.

That feeling was confirmed by the early results, with the impressive victories in Wellington, Townsville and Cronulla.

If Harris-Tavita was still uncertain, the thought of being part of a successful Warriors team was the final ace, as his time in first grade (2019-2022) was mostly synonymous with struggle.

After fearing he had lost his enjoyment of the sport — which triggered the shock exit — he felt mentally recharged and excited about the prospect of running out on Mt Smart again.

The Warriors see him as a long-term option who compliments the existing stock of playmakers.

He is still only 24 ― he turns 25 in April next year — but already has 54 NRL games under his belt.

He’s a strong defender and good organiser, with a solid kicking range. There are things to work on with his attacking game but Webster believes it is about polishing, rather than re-building and the coach knows that most halfbacks don’t peak until their late 20s.

Most of all, he has a professional attitude and an intense will to win — the kind of thing that can’t be coached.

That was shown with his willingness to play across all four positions in the spine last season and his standout display at fullback in the homecoming game against the Tigers summed him up.

His impending arrival will complicate the halves picture at Mt Smart — with three already on the books and the possibility of Shaun Johnson being extended for 2024 — but it shows the high regard for Harris-Tavita.