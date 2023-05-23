Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Behind the scenes of Chanel Harris-Tavita’s shock NRL return to the Warriors

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Chanel Harris-Tavita will return to the Warriors next season. Photo / Photosport

Chanel Harris-Tavita will return to the Warriors next season. Photo / Photosport

When Chanel Harris-Tavita said his goodbyes last season, it felt like forever.

It was farewell, rather than au revoir.

The Warriors had just suffered a dispiriting golden point defeat to the Gold Coast Titans —

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport