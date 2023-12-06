ANALYSIS

The decision by Beauden Barrett to extend his contract with New Zealand Rugby until 2027 undoubtedly eased the minds of many fans, yet it raises intriguing questions about the legacy he will leave once he hangs up his boots. All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s task of utilising Barrett’s versatile skills adds another layer of intrigue.

Barrett’s journey over the next four years will be pivotal in shaping how he is remembered among the rugby greats. Few players have navigated the unpredictable twists and turns of fate quite like him. From being crowned the world’s best player in 2016 and 2017 to grappling with positional shifts and overseas stints, Barrett’s trajectory has defied predictability.

The complexity of Barrett’s legacy upon retirement is challenging to unravel. Will he be celebrated as a versatile player who adapted to the team’s needs, a World Cup champion, a consistent force in world rugby, and ultimately one of the All Blacks’ greatest players? Or, conversely, will he be remembered as someone who fell short of realising his immense potential?

In the early stages of Barrett’s All Blacks career, he thrived coming off the bench behind the legendary Daniel Carter, showcasing his ability to pull off remarkable plays in the late stages of matches. Since his debut in 2012, Barrett has amassed 123 caps, secured a World Cup in 2015, scored 734 points (including 43 tries), and earned two World Rugby Player of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017.

Barrett is 30 tests shy of equalling Sam Whitelock’s test record as the most-capped All Black of 153. He should overtake former teammates Aaron Smith, Kieran Read and possibly Keven Mealamu next season, which would leave him third. He’s the only player to score twice in a World Cup final, the only try in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final defeat to the Springboks being his 43rd in test rugby. Barrett currently sits six tries shy of equalling the All Blacks record, and 26 behind all-time holder Daisuke Ohata (Japan). His try-scoring rate has dropped in recent years with four in the past two seasons, though seven over the next four years certainly seems achievable and would mean he’d become the first All Black to reach 50.

Beauden Barrett runs in a try after an intercept early in the game against Wales in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Barrett’s versatility, while an asset, has also presented challenges. While his preference lies at first-five eighths for the Hurricanes and Blues, the journey to solidify himself as the first-choice first-five for the All Blacks has been marked by debates and experiments. The move to fullback in 2018, part of a strategy to combat rush defences, showcased his athleticism and versatility but raised questions about optimal utilisation.

The unclear delineation of his best position, not quite as potent as Richie Mo’unga at first-five or as proficient as Will Jordan at fullback, poses a strategic puzzle for Robertson – playing Barrett on the wing would be a waste – but as the debate persisted, a third-place finish in Rugby World Cup 2019 and a second-place finish this World Cup underscored the challenges.

With Mo’unga’s absence, the path seems clear for Barrett to reclaim the first-five throne, however, the dynamic Damien McKenzie also has a claim after being the best first-five in Super Rugby last year. With Barrett in Japan for much of the season, he will no doubt keep the pressure on.

Barrett may never live up to the likes of Carter, the archetype all first-fives should aspire to be, but he is already arguably one of the All Blacks’ greatest players. The upcoming era in New Zealand rugby requires Barrett not only to reclaim but to own the first-five position, ensuring the All Blacks benefit from his experience, vision, and skillset.

As we stand at the precipice of a new chapter in New Zealand rugby, the question remains: What will be Beauden Barrett’s legacy? The highs, lows, and twists in his rugby journey will undoubtedly form a compelling narrative that leaves an indelible mark on the sport.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.