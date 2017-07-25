Steven Adams linked with move to Knicks

Steven Adams. Photo / AP

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has been linked with a move to the New York Knicks, according to reports.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly chasing Knicks star Carmelo Anthony according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

Have a scoop - OKC and Carmelo are officially circling each other. OKC's Troy Weaver recruited Melo to Cuse + has known him since DMV days. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 24, 2017

The Thunder would need to make a trade to partner up Anthony with NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and recent addition Paul George in Oklahoma.

Anthony currently has a no-trade clause in his current contract with the Knicks but would reportedly waive it if he was keen on a move.

According to reports the Thunder would need to give up a big money contract in the likes of Adams or Enes Kanter to pull off the trade.

In November Adams signed a US$100m four-year deal with the Thunder. Kanter signed a four-year, $70m deal in July 2015.