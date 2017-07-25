Steven Adams linked with move to Knicks

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has been linked with a move to the New York Knicks, according to reports.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly chasing Knicks star Carmelo Anthony according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons.
The Thunder would need to make a trade to partner up Anthony with NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and recent addition Paul George in Oklahoma.
Anthony currently has a no-trade clause in his current contract with the Knicks but would reportedly waive it if he was keen on a move.
According to reports the Thunder would need to give up a big money contract in the likes of Adams or Enes Kanter to pull off the trade.
In November Adams signed a US$100m four-year deal with the Thunder. Kanter signed a four-year, $70m deal in July 2015.