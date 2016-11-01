Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball / NBA

NBA: Steven Adams reveals first big purchase

Herald online
Quick Read
Source: Twitter/RoyceYoung. Steven Adams was his usual jokey self as he faced the media today, announcing his contract extension and that of teammate Victor Oladipo.

Steven Adams has revealed his first big purchase.

A new phone.

Confirmed yesterday, Adams signed a multi-year extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although specific terms have not been disclosed, the deal is reported to be for US$100 million over four years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Speaking to media this morning, Adams revealed that he has already bought a new phone.

"I dropped my phone in the cold tub and it didn't work for the past three days, and stuff was going on," said Adams.

"My agent was trying to contact me and I was like 'I can't, I'm sorry. I just don't have a phone, so that was my purchase yesterday."

Adams went on to confirm his new phone is a Samsung Edge, or as he put it, "the one with the screen going across the side".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from NBA