Source: Twitter/RoyceYoung. Steven Adams was his usual jokey self as he faced the media today, announcing his contract extension and that of teammate Victor Oladipo.

Steven Adams has revealed his first big purchase.

A new phone.

Confirmed yesterday, Adams signed a multi-year extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although specific terms have not been disclosed, the deal is reported to be for US$100 million over four years.

Speaking to media this morning, Adams revealed that he has already bought a new phone.

Steven Adams said his first big purchase came yesterday: A new phone. Dropped his old one in a cold tub: pic.twitter.com/3mSn8fdkez — Erik Horne (@ErikkHorne) November 1, 2016

"I dropped my phone in the cold tub and it didn't work for the past three days, and stuff was going on," said Adams.

"My agent was trying to contact me and I was like 'I can't, I'm sorry. I just don't have a phone, so that was my purchase yesterday."

Adams went on to confirm his new phone is a Samsung Edge, or as he put it, "the one with the screen going across the side".