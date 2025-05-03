Pure Athletic owner Chris McKinley told the Herald he was approached by the organisation in February with an urgent request for supporter tees.

“They ordered 1500 tees and we gave them a super price to help them out as they were a new team coming into the NBL.”

McKinley said the total invoice was $21,562.50. He said his business would normally get a 50% deposit for this sort of order, but the Panthers needed it “urgently” and he was told the money was coming.

More than two months later, McKinley told the Herald his business has not received a single payment, despite the tees being handed out to supporters at games.

He claimed Panthers owner Parveen Batish constantly promised payment via text messages, but didn’t follow through.

“I believe this guy Parveen honestly does not care about anybody, he has showed no remorse and just treats people like s***.”

Meanwhile, Auckland-based business Makers Merch has referred the embattled organisation to the Disputes Tribunal, also citing a failure to pay for customised merchandise.

Owner Troy Signal told the Herald he supplied the Panthers with a few thousand units of hand clappers, branded with the organisation’s logo.

Makers Merch owner Troy Signal claims he has not been paid after supplying the Indian Panthers with thousands of units of customised hand clappers.

“Usually what we do is we don’t take any orders without payment upfront ... out of goodwill we released the goods so that they would get them before their deadline.”

Signal claimed payment is also more than two months overdue and that Batish had stopped answering his phone calls.

“[It’s] a couple of thousand dollars. It’s nothing huge, but being a small business operating only nine months ... obviously it’s still an amount that does sting us when it comes out of the back pocket.

The Panthers – owned by India’s INBL Pro league and Batish – have had a turbulent tenure off the court since announcing they would join the NBL late last year, which in turn has led to a winless season from nine games.

Visa delays for Indian players and national team commitments led to the organisation recruiting New Zealanders to fill in. Originally appointed head coach Miles Pearce also resigned after one game.

In their recent outing against the Canterbury Rams in Pukekohe, the game was called off due to the Panthers being unable to field a full squad. It is understood the team was planning a protest over lack of payment and treatment of players.

Speaking to the Herald on Thursday, before it was announced the Panthers would be suspended indefinitely, Batish confirmed there were outstanding invoices the organisation needed to pay suppliers.

“We know we’re at fault. We have been slow at making some payments and financially we haven’t been as professional as we should have been,” Batish said.

Asked if he was aware the organisation had been referred to the Disputes Tribunal, Batish said yes, but he had not heard from any tribunal so far.

“It’s not like we’re running away, we are here. Sometimes you might have to wait ... He’s entitled to do exactly what he’s doing and that’s okay, but my commitment to him and to you is that they will be paid.

“There has been a timing issue, I’ve apologised to them profusely for that, but not from a commitment to run away.”

Batish claimed all outstanding invoices would be paid by May 15 – in line with a commitment made to the NBL.

“I’ve always said to any supplier that has come forward that 100% we will pay you, but right now I’m trying to work out exactly when that would be.”

Asked about other outstanding payments, Batish said he could “hand on heart” say all New Zealand players from the Panthers had been paid completely.

As for Panthers staff, Batish said they have had some interim payments and were not fully up to date, “but they will be and they know that”.

