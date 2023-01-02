Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. Photo / AP

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams gave a hilarious reason for his career night in the Memphis Grizzlies latest win over the Sacramento Kings yesterday.

The centre had 23 total rebounds in the 118-108 win which equaled his career-best, including a career-high 13 offensive boards.

When asked after the victory what made him thrive at the offensive end, true to form Adams gave a humourous and accurate answer.

“We sucked at shooting. We kept missing shots, so I went and got them,” he said.

It was the second straight game that Adams pulled in 20+ rebounds in a game.

Steven Adams reflects on ‘bloody good’ 10 years in the league

He also praised the home crowd for giving stick to the opposition. The Grizzlies are 15-3 at FedExForum, the second best home record in the NBA.

“Our fans are good. We’ve got good energy. You can hear them talking to the other team...it’s bloody brilliant,” Adams said.

Steven Adams tonight…



• Career-high 13 offensive rebounds

• Career-high tying 23 total rebounds

• 1st in @memgrizz franchise history with consecutive 20+ rebound games

• Tied franchise record for rebounds in any two-game span (44) pic.twitter.com/f0dgxDggJ9 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 2, 2023





After the game teammate and All Star Ja Morant said Adams was highly underrated.

“I just feel like a lot of the stuff he does for us goes unnoticed… it’s time for people to start watching”.

The Grizzlies sit second in the Western Conference with a 23-13 record, one win behind the Denver Nuggets.