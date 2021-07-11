Basketball: Team USA beaten by Nigeria in pre-Olympic Games exhibition

Jerami Grant of Team USA. Photo / Getty

Team USA's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics have not gotten off to a great start.

In what is being descirbed by some as one of the greatest upsets in basketball history, the star-studded American team was beaten 90-87 by Nigeria in an exhibition match on Sunday.

A team led largely by players who get limited minutes at the NBA level, the Nigerian side proved they could be a darkhorse at the Games later this year.

The side, who became the first African nation to topple the powerhouse American team, were in blazing form from beyond the three-point arc, draining 20 attempts from deep while also attacking in transition.

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent hit six of those 20 three pointers, finishing with 21 points.

It was a result far removed from when the two sides met at the 2012 Olympic Games where USA beat Nigeria by 83 points.

Final: Nigeria 90 USA 87



just an exhibition game, but that is an absolutely historic upset by Nigeria. 30-POINT UNDERDOGS. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 11, 2021

Nigeria just beat Team USA basketball. One of the biggest upsets in international basketball history. — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) July 11, 2021

What a moment for Mike Brown. Took the job as head coach of the Nigerian national team in hopes of transforming the program over the next half-decade. Quite an immediate boost. They just upset Team USA in an Olympic exhibition opener in Vegas. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 11, 2021

There was an injury scare for the Americans late in the second quarter, when guard Zach LaVine got hurt on a play where he was closing out against Vincent, biting on a head-fake and coming down awkwardly on his left ankle.

He was forced from the floor, but was able to return later in the game.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had 17 points for USA while shooting four-of-13. He was supported by Jayson Tatum (15) and Damian Lillard (14).

Kevin Durant. Photo / Getty Images

"In a way, I'm kind of glad it happened," Team USA coach Gregg Popovich said after the game.

"That means nothing if we don't learn from it. It could be the most important thing in this tournament for us."

Speaking to NBCSN, Tatum admitted that not everything was going to plan as the team were still working on their chemistry.

"First game. It's our first game playing together, trying to get a rhythm. Trying to get a feel for the game, for each other.

"Trying to get into the flow, get in shape. So we're trying to figure a lot of things out."