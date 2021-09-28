Basketball: Tall Ferns face must-win after second Asian Cup defeat to Japan

Ashley Taia in action for the Tall Ferns. Photo / FIBA

The Tall Ferns face a must-win in their final pool game at the Asian Cup after falling for a second time.

New Zealand lost 62-50 to Olympic silver medallists Japan in their second game in Jordan last night.

The New Zealand women held their own for most of the outing, despite 28 ranking spots separating the sides - Japan pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Stephanie Mawuli led the way for Japan with 15 points. Krystal Leger-Walker and Tessa Boagni top scored for the Tall Ferns with nine points.

New Zealand were off the mark from behind the arc hitting just four of 19 attempts for three.

The Tall Ferns need victory over India in their final group game tomorrow to have any chance of advancing beyond pool play.