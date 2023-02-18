Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Basketball: Stocks rising for New Zealand Breakers NBA hopeful Rayan Rupert as side looks to clinch NBL grand final berth

Christopher Reive
By
5 mins to read
Rayan Rupert has impressed for the New Zealand Breakers this season. Photo / Getty Images

Rayan Rupert has impressed for the New Zealand Breakers this season. Photo / Getty Images

Rayan Rupert is committed to the cause.

The young Frenchman has been drawing worldwide attention in his stint in with NBL’s Next Stars programme with the New Zealand Breakers, with his stocks on the rise

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport