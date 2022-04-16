Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams during the first half. Photo / AP

Steven Adams isn't paid US$17m a year by the Memphis Grizzlies to score points but a zero-point day was probably not the best way to start his return to the NBA playoffs as his side were stunned by the seventh seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in game one.

Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, as the Timberwolves beat the No. 2 seed Grizzlies 130-117 today to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series.

Adams' opposite Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley had 23 points, and Jaden McDaniels 15. Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell had 10 apiece.

The Timberwolves, fresh off beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game, won their first playoff opener since 2004. That's when they beat Sacramento in the first round on their way to the Western Conference finals.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Memphis.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists, and Dillon Brooks added 24 points. Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Desmond Bane scored 17 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12.

Adams played 24 minutes with three rebounds and three assists.

Memphis tied the franchise record by winning 56 games in the regular season and earning its highest seed ever. The Grizzlies had a packed FedExForum for only their third Game 1 in Memphis. But they struggled early after a week off and led only twice by two, the last midway through the second quarter.

In this matchup of the NBA's top-scoring offenses and two of the league's youngest teams this season, the Timberwolves set franchise records for points in both the first quarter and the game. They also stymied Memphis with their 3-point shooting, rebounding and defense.

The Timberwolves looked like a team that played Tuesday night needing a win to clinch its seeding. They opened with a 9-2 run and led by as much as 13 before a 41-33 lead for the franchise's highest-scoring first quarter in the playoffs.

Minnesota led 65-62 at halftime, then outscored Memphis 32-30 in the third for a 97-92 lead going into the fourth quarter.