Rayan Rupert spent two months on the sidelines with a wrist injury. Photo / Getty Images

Rayan Rupert hasn’t missed a beat.

Sidelined for two months after breaking his wrist, the young Frenchman played a starring role in his return as the New Zealand Breakers got their season back on track with a 97-94 win over Perth in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Rupert finished the match with an efficient 14 points from seven shots, his work at the defensive end was just as dogged as he had shown before his injury, while the Breakers were 14 points better than Perth in the 18 minutes he was on the court.

The New Zealand Breakers’ most recent signing in the NBL’s Next Star programme, Rupert is expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s NBA draft. However, at just 18 years old with a strong defensive game and the tools to be a consistent scoring threat, he has the talent and potential to turn heads and improve his projections (late teens to early 20s) before his name is called in June.

While the time off with injury would have done his stocks no favours, his return on Wednesday night against a strong Perth outfit showed just how much value he adds to a Breakers team second on the ladder and well on track for a playoff run.

“Rayan is an extremely special kid,” Breakers coach Mody Maor said.

“His work ethic is second to none; love of the game is second to none. He took advantage of every opportunity there was during this break to improve everything he could improve. I had no doubt he would come out ready to play, and he was very impressive.”

The win over Perth came at a much-needed time for the Breakers, who had been dealing with injuries and Covid-19 in their camp over recent weeks, with the result snapping a three-game losing streak.

Along with Rupert’s return, Rob Loe (back) was back on the court, while Sam Timmins was also available after missing the side’s Boxing Day loss to the Tasmania Jackjumpers. Depth has been one of several strengths for the Breakers this season, and that showed against Perth as Rupert, Loe and Tom Vodanovich all made an impact when called upon, helping the side fight back from being in a hole early on.

Will McDowell-White was still out of action, but with a busy part of their schedule approaching – starting with a game away against Adelaide on Sunday - Maor was hopeful his side would finally be at full strength soon.

“I just needed a win so I could go back to sleep at some point,” Maor said. “I know we play them [Perth] again on the 10th, but I’m not going to think about them now..

“I still haven’t had the privilege of coaching my team with a full roster. Hopefully, we get that in the next game.”