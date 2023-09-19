Zylan Cheatham ... remember the name.

The New Zealand Breakers’ new forward signing has announced his arrival to the NBL with a monster poster dunk against the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL Blitz.

Brought into the Breakers camp following appearances for the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, as well as in Europe for Bayern Munich in Germany, the 1.96-metre (6′5″ in the old terms) power forward was added as their first import.

He has immediately shown the power and athleticism that led to the Breakers signing him, dominating his man on his way to throwing down the huge dunk.

Breakers coach Mody Moar said when Cheatham signed, his intensity and athleticism were key in their push to secure his services.

“It is very fitting that Zylan is our first import signed for the upcoming season because he plays with a special level of intensity and effort,” Maor said.

“What makes Zylan special is that those traits come together with elite athleticism, high-level court vision, and the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint.”

“I’m sure we have signed another fan favourite in Zylan and I’m looking forward to working alongside him, as we both share the same collective goal in our desire to win.”