The NZ Breakers are back in the NBL playoff hunt. Photo / Photosport

NZ Breakers 98

Tasmania Jackjumpers 93

The New Zealand Breakers are on the rise.

At the midway point in the NBL season, it was looking like the team were getting very close to must-win territory. Their campaign had been disrupted through several avenues – the biggest of which was injuries – and they were struggling to win games.

Through 13 games, they held a 4-9 record and were lingering near the bottom of the ladder.

Now, things are looking up for Mody Maor’s men as they beat the Tasmania Jackjumpers 98-93 in Tasmania on Monday for their fourth win in a row.

As a result, the side are firmly back in the hunt for a playoff spot come the end of the regular season.

The results have coincided with the Breakers having more of their roster to play with; stars Will McDowell-White and Zylan Cheatham are the latest two to return from the casualty ward. They are still yet to have their full roster available - with Finn Delany currently out with a calf injury.

McDowell-White shone with his playmaking in the win over Tasmania, while the usual suspects Parker Jackson-Cartwright (27 points) and Anthony Lamb (18 points) led the way in scoring. What has been noticeable in this stretch has been the increased contributions from others in the team such as Next Star Mantas Rubstavicius (16 points), who has been living up to that tag with his aggressive style of play since returning from his own injury, and big man Mangok Mathiang (16 points), who has made his presence felt with some good contributions in the paint recently.

The return to form for the side comes at a great time, as the Breakers head into a tough stretch in their schedule which sees them meet the competition’s top three teams in their next three assignments.

The Breakers got off to a slow start – something that has been an issue for the team at times throughout their rollercoaster campaign – and found themselves facing a six-point deficit after the first quarter.

However, they began to find their way in the second quarter and clawed that gap back to be level at halftime.

The Breakers didn’t hold the lead until early in the third quarter, but built on that to hold a six-point lead of their own with one quarter to play.

While Tasmania fought back to lead again in the fourth quarter, the Breakers didn’t let this one slip from the grasp; key plays from several players down the stretch putting the icing on a strong team win.

NZ Breakers 98 (Parker Jackson-Cartwright 27 points, Anthony Lamb 18)

Tasmania Jackjumpers 93 (Sean MacDonald 23 points, Jack McVeigh 17)

1Q: 19-25. HT: 40-40. 3Q: 70-64

